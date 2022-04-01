OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.40.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $85.12 on Thursday. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.36.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after buying an additional 29,942 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 277,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,211,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

