OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires 194,067 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 532,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,067 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for about 5.2% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 27,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of PHYS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. 178,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,833. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.