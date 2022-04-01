OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys Shares of 41,389 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.3% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.86. The stock had a trading volume of 160,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,382. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $77.69 and a 1 year high of $82.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average is $80.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

