OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $481,000 in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SHYG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.81. 58,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,335. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $46.12.

