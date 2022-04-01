OTA Financial Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cascade Acquisition by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 207,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,806 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $499,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Cascade Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

CAS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. 5,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,587. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. Cascade Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

