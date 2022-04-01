OTA Financial Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCAR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.80. 49,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,540. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

