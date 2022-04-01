Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.82.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.
Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,632. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $109.89.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.
In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
About Owens Corning (Get Rating)
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
