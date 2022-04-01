Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,632. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning (Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.