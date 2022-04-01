Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.82.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.16. 9,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,122. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $1,246,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

