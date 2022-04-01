Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,127.68

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,127.68 ($14.77) and traded as low as GBX 658.73 ($8.63). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 674 ($8.83), with a volume of 108,207 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.55) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,634 ($21.40).

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 737.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of £613.61 million and a PE ratio of 30.50.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.