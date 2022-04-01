Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.650-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.62 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.750-$9.150 EPS.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.84. 5,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.52. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $15,889,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

