Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCRX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of PCRX stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.54. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $77.42.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $527,075.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,026 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after acquiring an additional 267,433 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,537 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after acquiring an additional 446,081 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,190,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 38,867 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,138,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,522,000 after acquiring an additional 163,928 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

