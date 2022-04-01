Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCRX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.
Shares of PCRX stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.54. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $77.42.
In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $527,075.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,026 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after acquiring an additional 267,433 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,537 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after acquiring an additional 446,081 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,190,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 38,867 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,138,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,522,000 after acquiring an additional 163,928 shares during the period.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
