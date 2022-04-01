PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded by Itaú Unibanco to “Outperform”

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Itaú Unibanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. Itaú Unibanco’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PAGS. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

