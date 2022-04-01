Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pampa Energía from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Shares of PAM stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.23. 9,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,276. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.43%. Equities analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. FMR LLC raised its position in Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pampa Energía by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pampa Energía by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 64,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pampa Energía by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Pampa Energía by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pampa Energía (Get Rating)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.