Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) to post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pampa Energía’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $1.12. Pampa Energía posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pampa Energía will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $5.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pampa Energía.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Pampa Energía had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 487.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 887,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 85.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 65,022 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 119,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $1,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

PAM stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. 9,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,276. Pampa Energía has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

