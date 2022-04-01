Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Up to $12.58

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.58, but opened at $13.02. Par Pacific shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 4,021 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.55.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 72,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,232,604.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 800,519 shares of company stock worth $12,166,378 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Par Pacific by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

