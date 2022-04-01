Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.84. Approximately 784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 148,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

FNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.