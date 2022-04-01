Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys New Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $76.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

