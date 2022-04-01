Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

