Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New $58,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 650 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $111,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $119.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.34. The company has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

