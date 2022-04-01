Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 123,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.