Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Twilio by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Twilio by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.52.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $3,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,961. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $164.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.40. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

