Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 198,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

HI stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HI. StockNews.com began coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

