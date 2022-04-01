Parallel Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,269 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth about $47,202,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 3,814,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,436,000 after buying an additional 1,587,241 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in People’s United Financial by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,970,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after buying an additional 1,334,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in People’s United Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,792,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after buying an additional 978,593 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBCT stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.97. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

People’s United Financial ( NASDAQ:PBCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

