Parallel Advisors LLC Has $45,000 Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 90.7% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 62,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 29,602 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 81,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15,684.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

