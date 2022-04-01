Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ACWV opened at $104.82 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.52.

