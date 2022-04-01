Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.90. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $60.37 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

