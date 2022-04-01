Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 257,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,559,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 75,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPK opened at $137.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.72 and a 200-day moving average of $132.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

