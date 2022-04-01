Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 374 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth about $149,306,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,901,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,283 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,219,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,897,000 after purchasing an additional 608,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 164.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 874,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 543,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XRAY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.