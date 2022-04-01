Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,549. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -121.21 and a beta of 1.13. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -311.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $165,816,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 476,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 148,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,028 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,666,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 339,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

