Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Short Interest Update

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,400 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 407,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.2 days.

Shares of PARXF opened at $21.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

PARXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

