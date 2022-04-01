Park National Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park National in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). Park National had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. Park National has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Park National by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,598,000 after acquiring an additional 23,458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Park National by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at $1,974,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at $1,812,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

