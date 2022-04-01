Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. Park National has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). Park National had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Park National will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Park National by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Park National in the third quarter worth about $703,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Park National in the third quarter worth about $481,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Park National by 490.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Park National by 140.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

