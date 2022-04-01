Park National (NYSE:PRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $131.38 on Thursday. Park National has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $145.33.

Get Park National alerts:

About Park National (Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.