PARSIQ (PRQ) One Day Volume Tops $1.14 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $41.45 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.63 or 0.00301218 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.09 or 0.01376157 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003070 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 151,772,717 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

