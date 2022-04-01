Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ PATK traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,311. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average is $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $60.11 and a 1-year high of $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.17.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.50. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 77,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

