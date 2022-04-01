Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Patterson Companies by 315.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

