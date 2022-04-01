Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $153.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407,113. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.08 and its 200 day moving average is $151.66. The company has a market cap of $370.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

