PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Trading 8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $74.91 million and $226,848.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 8% against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.0553 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00037002 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00109161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

