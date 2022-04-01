Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.19.

NASDAQ PEAR opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Pear Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,644,000.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

