Pegasystems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,748 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 962% compared to the average daily volume of 353 call options.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 27,886 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 16.0% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 58,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $306,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.3% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

PEGA opened at $80.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -100.81 and a beta of 1.17. Pegasystems has a one year low of $71.61 and a one year high of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.48.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.