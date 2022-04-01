Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the February 28th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.
PEGRF stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $25.29.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PEGRF. Morgan Stanley raised Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.
