Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.51 million-$961.15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.87 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

NYSE:PNR opened at $54.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. Pentair has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pentair by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pentair by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

