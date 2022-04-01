Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,543,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,211,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 155.9% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 181,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 110,621 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $28.53. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.99%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

