Pep I. Holdings, Llc Sells 3,999,919 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of KRP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 331,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,489. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 296.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

