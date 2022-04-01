Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDRDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €245.00 ($269.23) to €256.00 ($281.32) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €233.00 ($256.04) to €243.00 ($267.03) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €215.00 ($236.26) to €217.00 ($238.46) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY remained flat at $$47.12 during trading on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.66.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

