PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “PetMed Express, Inc. and subsidiaries, d/b/a 1-800-PetMeds (the Company), is a leading nationwide pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. The Company offers consumers an attractive alternative for obtaining pet medications in terms of convenience, price, and speed of delivery. The Company markets its products through national advertising campaigns, which aim to increase the recognition of the 1-800-PetMeds brand name, and PetMeds family of trademarks, increase traffic on its website at www.1800petmeds.com, acquire new customers, and maximize repeat purchases. The majority of the Company’s sales are to residents in the United States. The Company’s corporate headquarters and distribution facility are located in Delray Beach, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.47.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $60.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PetMed Express will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

