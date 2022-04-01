PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.18. Approximately 1,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 335,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

PETS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $541.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.47.

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $60.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,125,000 after purchasing an additional 205,445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 496,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 115,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.