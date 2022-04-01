Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.21

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 719803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

