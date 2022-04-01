P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ PFIN opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 million, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.64. P&F Industries has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Get P&F Industries alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in P&F Industries stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned 0.18% of P&F Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.