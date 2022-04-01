P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ PFIN opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 million, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.64. P&F Industries has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.70.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in P&F Industries stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned 0.18% of P&F Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.
