PGGM Investments Cuts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,863 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 67,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 205,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,108,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $132.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.67.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,392,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

